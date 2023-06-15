Student ends life in Nagpur over 'low' marks in NEET exam

Student ends life in Nagpur over 'low' NEET exam marks

Sub-inspector Ravindra Chavan said a "suicide" note was found in Rathore's room which cited his disappointment over the low marks

  • Jun 15 2023, 06:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 06:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur after scoring lower-than-expected marks in the highly competitive NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) examination, a police official said on Wednesday.

The student, Bhavesh Teju Singh Rathore, hanged himself in his room using a rope tied to the ceiling hook on Tuesday night, the official said.

Rathore originally hailed from Karanja Lad tehsil of Washim district and had relocated to Nagpur to pursue his dream of becoming a medical doctor. On Tuesday, when results of NEET exam for admission to medical colleges were announce, he scored 588 marks out of the total 720, said the police official.

Upset over the lower-than-expected marks, the teenager killed himself, the official said.

Sub-inspector Ravindra Chavan said a "suicide" note was found in Rathore's room which cited his disappointment over the low marks for the extreme step.

