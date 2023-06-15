Student ends life in Nagpur over 'low' marks in NEET exam

A 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur after scoring lower-than-expected marks in the highly competitive NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) examination, a police official said on Wednesday.
The student, Bhavesh Teju Singh Rathore, hanged himself in his room using a rope tied to the ceiling hook on Tuesday night, the official said.
Rathore originally hailed from Karanja Lad tehsil of Washim district and had relocated to Nagpur to pursue his dream of becoming a medical doctor. On Tuesday, when results of NEET exam for admission to medical colleges were announce, he scored 588 marks out of the total 720, said the police official.
Upset over the lower-than-expected marks, the teenager killed himself, the official said.
Sub-inspector Ravindra Chavan said a "suicide" note was found in Rathore's room which cited his disappointment over the low marks for the extreme step.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Focus on EVs and solar power integration
Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP
Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings
Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights
Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades
New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram
Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter
Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades
Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism
Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands