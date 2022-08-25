Suspected cases of lumpy skin disease reported in Pune

Suspected cases of lumpy skin disease reported in Pune's Junnar area

Seven bulls and a cow were found to have symptoms of the viral infection at Mandave village but no death has been reported so far

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Aug 25 2022, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 23:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Eight suspected cases of cattle contracting the lumpy skin disease were reported from a village in Junnar tehsil of Pune district on Thursday, officials said.

Seven bulls and a cow were found to have symptoms of the viral infection at Mandave village but no death has been reported so far, said an official.

"Isolation measures such as the closing of (animal) markets, prevention of transportation and ring vaccination would be carried out. Aggressive treatment is being given to the unwell animals," said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of the Pune Zilla Parishad.

On Thursday, a livestock development officer visited Mandave and treated all the cases and provided guidance about further treatment and precautions, he said. "To collect samples and confirm the disease, a team of disease investigation section will be visiting the village on Friday," he said.

Pune
cattle
Maharashtra
India News

