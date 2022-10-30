Suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi, several fall into river

Several feared injured in Gujarat bridge collapse

PTI
PTI, Morbi,
  • Oct 30 2022, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 19:52 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A nearly century-old suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening due to which several people standing on it fell into the river, officials said.

The bridge, which was recently reopened for public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, they said.

"Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals," local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja said.

According to eyewitnesses, there were several women and children on the hanging bridge when it snapped.

Further details are awaited.

