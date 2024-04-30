Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi 'stamp' missing from NDA manifesto in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: In a major embarrassment to alliance partners TDP and Jana Sena, BJP refused to be part of the 'joint' NDA manifesto in Andhra Pradesh.

BJP, TDP and Jana Sena had announced the alliance to contest in the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh. However, BJP was missing from the manifesto 'branding'. The 'missing' endorsement did affect the manifesto launch even though the party's senior leader and Andhra Pradesh election observer, Siddharth Nath Singh, was seen sharing the dais with TDP chief, N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena supremo, Pawan Kalyan, who released the joint manifesto 'Prajagalam' on Tuesday.

However, Singh refused to even hold the manifesto during the launch.

Ever since the announcement of BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance in the state, YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been showing the alliance's 2014 manifesto that had the photos of Modi, Naidu and Pawan and, more incriminatingly, poll promises that the alliance were unable to fulfill.

Jagan in his public meetings has driven home the message that the TDP coalition government between 2014 and 2019 failed to implement the Modi-endorsed joint manifesto.

The TDP- Jana Sena manifesto that was released on Tuesday promised 'Super six' schemes with free bus travel for all women, three cylinders for free under Deepam scheme, Rs18,000 per year at the rate of Rs.1,500 per month to every woman who has completed 18 years under the girl child fund, allowance of Rs 3,000 per month for unemployed youth, free tap connection to every household, supply of clean drinking water and financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per year for children studying under 'Thalliki Vandanam'. The joint manifesto had also promised Rs 1 lakh to Muslims to go on Hajj and monetary assistance to Christians to take a holy trip to Jerusalem besides monthly honorarium to Muslim clerics.