Teen dies of electrocution amid rains in Maharashtra's Thane

Teen dies of electrocution amid rains in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 28 2023, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 14:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 16-year-old boy died of electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire amid rains in Kalwa of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in New Shivaji Nagar locality of the city around 8 pm on Thursday, an official said.

Also Read | Woman dies due to electrocution in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi; probe ordered

The victim Mandar Gouri suffered a severe electric shock when he came in contact with a live wire on the road and died on the spot, he said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered.

India News
Maharashtra
electrocution
Thane

