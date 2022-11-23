This Gujarat village doesn't allow political campaigns since 1983: Report

Campaigning for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections is in full swing but the political parties are barred from one village in the Rajkot district of the state.

The people of Raj Samadhiyala village, which is 20 km from Rajkot, don’t allow political campaigns and rallies to be held there since 1983, as per an ANI report.

Even though political parties are banned from entering the village, it has recorded nearly 100 per cent voter turnout in every election. A fine of Rs 51 is imposed on someone who deliberately abstains from voting.

The village of 1,700 people has formed a small committee to oversee the voting process. The people are encouraged to cast their votes. In situations where a person can’t come to vote they need to inform the committee of the reason.

"Here in our village candidates are not allowed to campaign, so the people of our village give a vote to the leader whoever they think is good for them," a local told the publication. Around 995 people are eligible to vote in Raj Samadhiyala village.

"For the last 20 years I am voting here but campaigning is banned here and voting is compulsory here," another local told the publication. The parties are not allowed to put up banners and posters as well.

A local is also quoted in the report saying that political parties are aware of this village's unique rule. The parties stay away from campaigning in this village as not following the rule would harm their chances of winning.

Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Results will be declared on December 8.