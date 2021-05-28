Those who got jobs when Maratha quota was in force be given appointment letters: Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil demanded on Friday that the candidates selected for government jobs in the Maratha quota before it was struck down should be given appointment letters immediately.
He was speaking during a protest by members of the community to seek restoration of the quota in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur city.
The quota for the Marathas in jobs and education was struck down as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court earlier this month.
Patil said those who were selected for government jobs while the quota was in force should be given appointment letters without delay.
"Besides, the state government should file a review petition (in the Supreme Court) immediately and set up a backward class commission," he demanded.
Protesters also demanded a special Assembly session on the issue.
