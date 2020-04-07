Three COVID-19 patients die in Gujarat, state records its highest positive cases in a day

Gujarat reported three casualties of coronavirus on Tuesday taking the death toll to 15, while it detected 29 fresh positive cases, highest in a day, that spiked the total figure to 175. Health department officials said as on Tuesday evening four patients were critically ill.

Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi said in her evening briefing, "Although we need to extremely careful, our situation is better than many countries and states in India. We need to stay home and work on our immunity." She said that two persons, in Patan and Surat, died today and four patients are critical. Minutes after her briefing, Surat reported another casualty.

Surat municipal commissioner Bancha Nidhi Pani confirmed that two persons aged 52 and 65 died in the city. They had diabetes, hypertension and depression. The patient in Patan also had diabetes, Ravi told reporters. With this, Surat that has recorded four deaths that has 22 positive cases.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 29 fresh positive cases out of which maximum 19 were found in Ahmedabad. While, the rest of the cases were detected in Surat and Rajkot, all of these have been declared hotspots of the infection by the government. What is alarming in the report is first cases detected in districts such as Sabarkantha and Anand. Till Tuesday, the spread of the virus reached 17 districts, of 33 in the state.