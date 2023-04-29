Three killed as building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; two dozen trapped

At least three persons were killed and around two dozen trapped after a two-storey godown collapsed in the Bhiwandi township in Thane district adjoining the financial capital of Mumbai on Saturday.
When last reports came in, two bodies had been recovered.
Eleven injured persons have been rescued and rushed to local hospitals in Thane.
The ground-plus-three structure at the Wardhaman Compound caved in around 1300 hrs, according to the Thane-Rural police.
The building is said to be around 10-year-old.
Teams of Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation and Thane Municipal Corporation have rushed to the site and hectic search and rescue operations are underway, which will continue overnight.
Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) too have reached the spot and are assisting the local teams in the operations.
According to available information, four families resided on the upper floors and several labourers worked on the ground floor of the building, which houses a godown.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Korean waves whet an appetite for curls
Pro-Putin bikers launch rally bound for Berlin
All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions
Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop
Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future
'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan
Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run
Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race
New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird
Pampered summers