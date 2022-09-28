Three killed in explosion at industrial unit in Palghar

Three killed in explosion at industrial unit in Palghar, Maharashtra

Eight others received severe burn injuries, officials said

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Sep 28 2022, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 17:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

At least three workers were killed and eight others received severe burns on Wednesday when a hydrogen gas cylinder exploded and triggered fire in an industrial unit at Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 3 PM in the electrical equipment manufacturing company located in Chandarpada area, said a district disaster management cell official.

"Three workers were charred beyond recognition. Eight others received severe burn injuries," he said.

Palghar
Maharashtra
Fire Accident
India News

