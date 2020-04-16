Three more die of coronavirus in Gujarat; state toll rises to 36

3 more die of COVID-19 in Gujarat; state toll now at 36

PTI
Three more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat in the last 12 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 36, an official said on Thursday.

These deaths were reported from Kutch, Ahmedabad and Botad districts, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

A 62-year-old COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment at a hospital died in Kutch, while an 80-year-old man succumbed in Botad.

Besides, a 60-year-old woman died due to the disease at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad, the official said.

