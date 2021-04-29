Top IFS officer arrested on charges of abetment in 'Lady Singham' suicide case

Top IFS officer held for abetment in suicide case

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 29 2021, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 22:28 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Amravati police have arrested M Srinivasa Reddy, one of the senior-most Indian Forest Service (IFS) officials posted in Maharashtra, on charges of abetment to suicide.

Reddy had sought anticipatory bail, but the plea was denied on April 3 in the absence of any offence lodged against him.

On March 25, a female Range Forest Officer posted in Melghat Tiger Reserve in Amravati, died by suicide after alleging harassment by superiors.

Dipali Chavan (33), popularly known as ‘Lady Singham’ and 'Melghat’s Singham’, shot herself with her service revolver. The officer, who was posted at Harisal in Gugamal division, reportedly left a suicide note in which she named Divisional Fire Officer Vinod Shivkumar and alleged high-handedness and constant harassment.

Shivkumar was arrested on March 26.

 

The letter was addressed to Reddy, who was transferred and later placed on suspension.

A 1993-batch IFS officer, he served as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Field Director, MTR.

The Dipali Chavan suicide case was raised with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray by Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur, who is also the Guardian Minister of Amravati, MP Navnit Kaur Rana and other leaders.

Shivkumar’s bail pleas have been rejected twice in the last one month.

Maharashtra
Mumbai
Suicide
Police

