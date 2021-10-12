Top NCB officer alleges cops monitoring his movement

Top NCB officer alleges cops monitoring his movement, lodges complaint

The senior IRS officer took note of the alleged surveillance and approached senior Maharashtra Police officials over the matter

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 12 2021, 05:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 05:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is supervising probe into the recent cruise drugs bust case, has filed a police complaint in Mumbai alleging two cops were monitoring his movements, an NCB official said on Monday.

According to the NCB official, Wankhede had been regularly visiting the cemetery in suburban Oshiwara where his mother was buried after her death in 2015. Two officials, reportedly from the Oshiwara police station, allegedly went to the cemetery and took CCTV footage to monitor Wankhede's movement, he said.

The senior IRS officer took note of the alleged surveillance and approached senior Maharashtra Police officials over the matter. Wankhede has filed a complaint alleging his movement was being monitored and attached CCTV footage of the Oshiwara cemetery in support of his claim, the official said. Wankhede has been dealing with high-profile drug-related cases since he took over as zonal director of the central agency, but has never noticed anything like this, he said.

The top officer of the drug law enforcement agency has been part of multiple high-profile raids carried out by the NCB in the recent past. Apart from the recent drugs bust onboard a cruise liner off the Mumbai coast, that led to the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Wankhede investigated the 2020 drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and several other matters related to narcotics involving high-profile people.

