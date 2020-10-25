Topple my govt if you have guts, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP

Topple govt if you have guts: Maha CM Uddhav dares BJP

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS,
  • Oct 25 2020, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 21:41 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: Twitter (@OfficeofUT)

Launching a blistering attack on the BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray dared his old saffron ally to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“If you have guts... topple my government,” he said while addressing the annual Dussehra rally – his first since he became the chief minister of Maharashtra after breaking ties with the BJP and stitching an alliance with the Congress-NCP combine.

“It has been a year now. From the day I became the Chief Minister, it was being said that the government will collapse. I challenge and say that if you have the courage, do it and show," he said.

Thackeray also asked the BJP not to destablise the non-BJP ruled governments in the country.  “If you are doing so, you are inviting anarchy,” the 60-year-old Thackeray said.

Thackeray ridiculed the BJP’s poll promise of free Covid-19 vaccines in Bihar.  “Vaccine is free in Bihar….are others Bangladesh, Pakistan or Kazakhstan? …..free in Bihar and others need to pay?” he asked BJP.

Without naming Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Chief Minister slammed him for his letter on the issue of demand for re-opening of temples.

"We are being asked about Hindutva, that why are we not re-opening temples in the state. They say my Hindutva is different from that of Balasaheb Thackeray. Your Hindutva is about clanging bells and utensils, our Hindutva is not like that," Thackeray said and referred to the Dussehra address of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who spoke of Hindu, Hindutva and politics.

“Covid-19 is a big challenge. Lockdown and Unlock is a process….temples will also open in times to come…I do not want to keep everything closed,” he said.

