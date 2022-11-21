Tribals are first owners of country: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Gujarat

Adivasis are first owners of the country: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Gujarat

DHNS. Ahmedabad

Addressing his first election rally in tribal dominated Mahuva Assembly seat in south Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi said that "Tribals are the first owners of the country." Attacking the ruling party, he said that "BJP thinks differently as it works to take away rights of tribals."

"They call you 'vanvasi' and want you to stay in jungle. There is a difference. They don't want you to live in cities, they don't want your children become doctors and engineers, learn to fly planes and speak English. They want to grab your land and give it to the big industrialists."

Mentioning his on going "Bharat Jodo Yatra", Gandhi said that he was sad that the march is not going through Gujarat. He said that he "felt pain of farmers, youths and tribals after them during the march."

Campaigns for first phase of election on December 1 have intensified. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah are holding back-to-back public rallies in Saurashtra and south Gujarat. While Aam Aadmi Party's poll campaigns are being led by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, party MP Raghav Chadha, among others.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attacked the ruling BJP for not taking action against "real culprits" responsible for Morbi bridge collapse that killed 135 people. He alleged that those behind the incident had "good relationship" with the BJP government.

Addressing an election rally in Rajkot, he said that no action was taken against the "real culprits" while "watchmen were arrested and jailed."

The local police have arrested nine persons including three security guards who were posted at the bridge, two managers of clock-making firm Oreva, which had the contract of managing the bridge, two proprietors of Devprakash Solution, which had sub-contract of repair work.

"When journalists asked me what's my opinion on Morbi tragedy, I said that it is not a political issue as around 150 people died in the incident. But, the question arises as to why no action was taken against those behind this, why no FIR (naming them has been filed)," the Congress MP said.

Gandhi went on to question whether "nothing will happen to them since they are have a good relationship with the BJP." He added, "Chowkidars (watchmen) were arrested and were thrown behind bars but no action has been taken against the real culprits."

He also criticised the government over privatisation, demonetisation, mishandling during coronavirus pandemic, inflation and a "highest unemployment in the past 45 years."