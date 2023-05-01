Tributes paid to martyrs on Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday paid tributes to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the state’s formation.

Shinde visited the martyrs' memorial at Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai and offered floral tributes. Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray also went to Hutatma Chowk and paid floral tributes to the martyrs.

The Samyukta Maharashtra movement, which led to the state's creation, lasted for almost five years.

Also Read: Dadasaheb Phalke’s legacy celebrated in Mumbai

The memorial in south Mumbai was set up to honour 106 martyrs of the movement, killed after then Bombay Presidency chief minister Morarji Desai ordered police to fire at the protesters.

Speaking at a programme organised at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan in Mumbai on Monday morning, Governor Ramesh Bais congratulated the people of Maharashtra on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the formation of the state.

He also paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the creation of ‘samyukt’ (united) Maharashtra.

“According to the Shiva–Shaka, this is the 350th year of the ‘Shivarajyabhishek’ (coronation) of the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On this occasion, Shivrajyabhishek Mahotsav will be organized from June 2 to 9, 2023.

A museum based on Maharaj's biography will be constructed at Shivneri, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Apart from this, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Concept Garden will also be built in Ambegaon in Pune,” the Governor said.

"On May 28, Veer Savarkar's birthday will be celebrated as "Swatantraveer Gaurav Din" by the state government,” he said.

By combatting the three waves of Covid-19 in a well- planned manner, Maharashtra has set an example before the entire nation, he said “Now that there is a rise in graph of Covid patients, I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to take care of their health."

The state government is taking up the matter with the Union government for giving the status of Elite (Classical) language to Marathi, he said. A Marathi language university will be established at Ridhpur in Amravati, in the near future, he added.