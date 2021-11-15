Tussle between PMK and Suriya over 'Jai Bhim' continues

Tussle between PMK and Suriya over 'Jai Bhim' continues

PMK said it would not allow any Suriya film to be screened in Mayiladuthurai, went on to announce a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anybody who assaults the actor

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Nov 15 2021, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 13:29 ist
A still from Tamil film 'Jai Bhim '. Credit: IANS Photo

The stand-off between the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), led by former Union minister Anbumani Ramadoss, and actor Suriya over the issue of the latter's Tamil film Jai Bhim allegedly insulting the Vanniyar community escalated on Sunday when a group of PMK cadres forced a theatre in Mayiladuthurai district to stop screening a Suriya film.

Sources said that a group of PMK cadres raised slogans outside the Peerless theatre on Park Avenue Road that was screening Vel, a Suriya film. The theatre management pulled out the film that was being screened.

Also Read | Ex-Union minister Ramadoss claims 'Jai Bhim' insults Vanniyars, questions Suriya

The group, led by PMK's Mayiladuthurai district secretary Panneerselvam, also submitted a petition to Mayiladuthurai Superintendent of Police, demanding action against Suriya.

Speaking to reporters, Pannerselvam, who said that the PMK would not allow any Suriya film to be screened in Mayiladuthurai, went on to announce a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anybody who assaults the actor when he visits the district.

Only days ago, a war of words had erupted between Anbumani Ramadoss, who wrote a letter to Suriya, levelling allegations and demanding answers. Suriya had on Thursday neatly responded in kind, politely but firmly denying allegations and replying to all the questions asked.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jai Bhim
Indian Politics
Tamil Nadu
PMK
suriya

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup

In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup

Why COP26 summit was a failure despite few bright spots

Why COP26 summit was a failure despite few bright spots

Milind Teltumbde: From coal mine worker to top commando

Milind Teltumbde: From coal mine worker to top commando

Scientists worry how alive 1.5 temperature limit is

Scientists worry how alive 1.5 temperature limit is

DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru

DH Toon | Cow dung economy? Sorry, not for Chacha Nehru

Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K

Experts warn of losing a generation to narcotics in J&K

 