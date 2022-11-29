Two advocates elevated as judges to Bombay HC

Two advocates were on Tuesday appointed as additional judges of the Bombay High Court.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointment of Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye.
As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, the following Advocates are appointed as Additional Judges of Bombay High Court.
My best wishes to them. pic.twitter.com/swkr05Duod
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 29, 2022
Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being elevated as permanent judges.
As on November 1, the Bombay High Court had a vacancy of 28 judges.
