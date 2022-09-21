Two-day session of Gujarat Assembly to start from September 21

A two-day session of the Gujarat Assembly will begin on Wednesday, the last one before a new House is elected by this year-end. It is mandatory to convene a session of the House once in six months.
The last Assembly session was held in April to pass the state budget. The state Assembly elections are due in December this year. On the first day of the session on Wednesday, the House will discuss the state BJP government's proposal to withdraw a bill which was passed in April for tackling stray cattle menace in cities, an official said.
Also Read | Constructive debate: Keystone of sound laws
Earlier, following protests by the Maldhari community (cattle-rearers) against the bill, Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil in April said he had requested Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to reconsider it, as the existing rules to control cattle menace in municipal corporation areas were sufficient and there was no need for a new law.
Gujarat government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani had also later announced that CM Patel decided not to implement the bill. Hundreds of cattle-rearers held a 'mahapanchayat' near Gujarat capital Gandhinagar on Sunday to demand scrapping of the bill.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rising obesity to hamper developing economies: Report
Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava
Experts share tips to tell a fake watch from a real one
Trash talk: Where is our construction debris going?
DH Toon | Sonia's 'neutral' role in Cong Prez polls
ICC rule changes: Reverse swing may become extinct