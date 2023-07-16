Two die of electrocution in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Palghar

Two teenage boys died of electrocution in separate incidents in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

In the first incident in Vasai on Saturday, a 19-year-old youth died after he suffered an electric shock after touching a lift at a construction site.

In another incident which occurred in Virar, a 17-year-old boy died of electric shock when he was turning on a water bore tap.

Police have registered cases of accidental death.