Two minor girls drown in Maharashtra's Khadakwasla dam

Two minor girls drown in Maharashtra's Khadakwasla dam

Prima facie, seven of them ventured into the dam water on Monday morning for a swim and started drowning, a fire official said

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • May 15 2023, 14:25 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 14:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two teenage girls drowned while swimming in the Khadakwasla Dam water in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday, fire brigade officials said.

They said nine females, in the age group of 10 to 30 years and hailing from Buldhana district, had come to Gorhe Khurd village in Pune to attend a family function, they said.

Also Read: Youth drowns during post-death ritual in Himachal

Prima facie, seven of them ventured into the dam water on Monday morning for a swim and started drowning, a fire official said.

Some people nearby who saw them immediately jumped in the water and managed to save five of them, he said. Two girls, aged 14 and 15, drowned in the dam.

The bodies were later fished out and sent for post-mortem, the official said. The Khadakwasla dam is one of the major reservoirs supplying water to Pune city.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Pune
Drowning

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hiroshima's pancake goes global for G7 summit

Hiroshima's pancake goes global for G7 summit

ChatGPT mistakes Japan’s chief AI advocate for PM

ChatGPT mistakes Japan’s chief AI advocate for PM

Barbed wires, warnings: Migrants stopped at US border

Barbed wires, warnings: Migrants stopped at US border

Changing notions of alms and charity

Changing notions of alms and charity

When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone

When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone

 