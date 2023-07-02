Two minor siblings mowed down by van in Maharashtra

Two minor siblings mowed down by van in Maharashtra's Palghar; vehicle driver arrested

The incident took place on Friday evening and the 27-year-old van driver was arrested from Dahanu area on Saturday.

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Jul 02 2023, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 13:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A minor boy and his sister were mowed down by a speeding pickup van in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday evening and the 27-year-old van driver was arrested from Dahanu area on Saturday, they said.

Read | Another accident in Maharashtra: Four dead, nine injured in Nashik car crash

The seven-year-old boy and his sister aged 12, belonging to Modgaon-Khoripada in Dahanu, were walking on a road when the speeding van hit them, Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

The injured children were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

The van driver, who fled from the spot after the incident, was nabbed on Saturday, the police said.

A case was registered against the driver under Indian Penal Code sections 304(A), (causes death by rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 279 (rash driving or riding), 337 and 338 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Palghar
India News
Road accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jal Jeevan: This place in Ladakh nears full saturation

Jal Jeevan: This place in Ladakh nears full saturation

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

Daniil Medvedev hails Novak Djokovic as the 'greatest'

Daniil Medvedev hails Novak Djokovic as the 'greatest'

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

Pop culture in the desert

Pop culture in the desert

The story of the bickering brothers

The story of the bickering brothers

Thousands rally across Australia for Indigenous reform

Thousands rally across Australia for Indigenous reform

Going places with an iPhone, Starbucks coffee in hand

Going places with an iPhone, Starbucks coffee in hand

Plight of tribes never touches hearts of powers that be

Plight of tribes never touches hearts of powers that be

 