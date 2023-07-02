Two minor siblings mowed down by van in Maharashtra's Palghar; vehicle driver arrested

A minor boy and his sister were mowed down by a speeding pickup van in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday evening and the 27-year-old van driver was arrested from Dahanu area on Saturday, they said.

The seven-year-old boy and his sister aged 12, belonging to Modgaon-Khoripada in Dahanu, were walking on a road when the speeding van hit them, Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

The injured children were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

The van driver, who fled from the spot after the incident, was nabbed on Saturday, the police said.

A case was registered against the driver under Indian Penal Code sections 304(A), (causes death by rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 279 (rash driving or riding), 337 and 338 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, they said.