Uddhav alleges bias in party names, symbols allotment

Uddhav Thackeray alleges bias in allotment of party names, symbols to Shiv Sena factions

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 13 2022, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 15:30 ist
Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission of India raising objection to the recent decisions of the ECI in the matter of allotment of party election symbols and names to two Shiv Sena factions, ANI reported.

In a letter to ECI, Thackeray said, "Several communications and actions of the ECI have raised serious apprehension of bias in the mind of the respondent (Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray)."

The Election Commission on Monday allotted 'flaming torch' (mashaal) election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, rejecting their claim to the 'Trishul' citing religious connotation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena on Tuesday was allotted 'two swords and a shield' as the poll symbol.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena
Election Commission
India News

What's Brewing

Human brain cells in rats help study mental disorders

Human brain cells in rats help study mental disorders

This is life in the metaverse

This is life in the metaverse

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

 