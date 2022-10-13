Uddhav Thackeray alleges bias in allotment of party names, symbols to Shiv Sena factions

Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission of India raising objection to the recent decisions of the ECI in the matter of allotment of party election symbols and names to two Shiv Sena factions, ANI reported.

In a letter to ECI, Thackeray said, "Several communications and actions of the ECI have raised serious apprehension of bias in the mind of the respondent (Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray)."

The Election Commission on Monday allotted 'flaming torch' (mashaal) election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, rejecting their claim to the 'Trishul' citing religious connotation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena on Tuesday was allotted 'two swords and a shield' as the poll symbol.