Uddhav Thackeray is ‘buddhu chief minister’, says Narayan Rane

In a scathing attack on Uddhav Thackeray, senior BJP leader Narayan Rane on Monday accused him of being a “buddhu chief minister” who has no vision for Maharashtra.

“He is a buddhu chief minister…he prefers to remain in his cage,” said Rane, a Rajya Sabha member, who had served as state’s chief minister and leader of Opposition.

Rane’s diatribe came a day after the annual Dussehra rally of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during which the latter had lashed out at the BJP.

Targeting his bête noire, Rane said Uddhav lacks the knowledge to become Chief Minister. “He does not listen to the secretaries…we are seeing where the state is going whether it is issues of farmers, agriculture or economy,” he said, adding that the state’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic situation is alarming. “Over 43,000 people have died, which is the highest in India,” he said.

Rane, a veteran politician, who was expelled from Shiv Sena, later joined the Congress and now BJP, accused the Chief Minister of having no knowledge of GDP and economy. “Does he know the laws and the Constitution,” he asked.

On Uddhav’s charge that the state was owed about Rs 38,000 in GST dues, he said: “The state will get it…there could be delays…as far as what he (Uddhav) said about going backing to old system, let me remind that extensive consultations were held between Centre and states before GST was formally rolled out.”

Rane said that the state should be capable of raising resources.