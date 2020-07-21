Veteran Urdu poet Mohammad Shamshuddin, popularly known as Shams Jalnavi passes away

Veteran Urdu poet Shams Jalnavi passes away

Noted Urdu poet Mohammad Shamshuddin, popularly known as 'Shams Jalnavi', died here in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning due to old age, his family members said.

He was 95.

Jalnavi penned hundreds of 'ghazals', 'shers' and 'nazms' (a genre of Urdu poetry) in his lifetime.

He used to attend 'mushairas' (poetic congregations) across the country.

Born in 1926, Jalnavi had completed his early education in Jalna and completed MA in Persian from Lahore.

People from different walks of life offered their condolence.

