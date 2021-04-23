Maharashtra Governor condoles Virar deaths

Virar hospital fire: Maharashtra Governor condoles death of patients

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis demanded an in-depth inquiry and strong action against the people responsible for the incident

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 23 2021, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 13:56 ist
Thirteen coronavirus patients died in the blaze at Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar. Credit: Special Arrangement

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said he was extremely saddened to know about the death of some Covid-19 patients in a fire at a private hospital in Palghar district early on Friday.

Thirteen coronavirus patients died in the blaze at Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar. The fire broke out in the ICU on the second floor of the four-storeyed facility shortly after 3 am, officials said.

In a message, the governor said, "I was extremely saddened to learn about the news of the death of a few coronavirus patients in the fire at the ICU of a private hospital in Virar earlier today. I convey my deepest condolences to the families of the unfortunate victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured patients."

Read | 13 dead in fire at Covid hospital ICU in Maharashtra's Virar

Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis demanded an in-depth inquiry and strong action against the people responsible for the incident.

"One more devastating incident. Deeply pained to know about the loss of lives in Virar Covid hospital ICU fire. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing speedy recovery to injured Covid-19 patients," he tweeted.

"We demand an in-depth inquiry and strong action against those responsible," the former state chief minister said in another tweet. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Virar
Fire
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

 