Water discharged from Jayakwadi dam as inflow goes up

Water discharged from Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra as inflow goes up

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Sep 08 2020, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 14:15 ist
Water is being discharged from the Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra after it got filled up to 98.62 per cent of its total storage capacity. Credits: Wikimedia Commons

Water is being discharged from the Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra after it got filled up to 98.62 per cent of its total storage capacity following heavy rain in its catchment areas, an official said.

Amid release of water from Jayakwadi dam, residents put on alert

After continuous inflow, 16 gates of the dam, which is located on the Godavari river, have been opened and 11,473 cusecs (cubic foot per second) water is being discharged from it, the dam's executive engineer Rajendra Kale told PTI on Monday.

"The water level of Jayakwadi reached 1,521.75 ft which is 98.62 per cent of total storage capacity of the dam. Hence, water is being discharged from it into the Godavari river," he said.

Heavy rains have been lashing parts of Aurangabad district since the last few days.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Godavari
Rainfall
Aurangabad

What's Brewing

Prof Govind Swarup, Indian radio astronomer passes away

Prof Govind Swarup, Indian radio astronomer passes away

Building a career during Covid-19

Building a career during Covid-19

Mice retain muscle in space, boon for astronauts

Mice retain muscle in space, boon for astronauts

GDP data alarming, says former RBI Guv Raghuram Rajan

GDP data alarming, says former RBI Guv Raghuram Rajan

California sets record with 2 mn acres burned so far

California sets record with 2 mn acres burned so far

 