We will have a new Chief Minister soon: Sanjay Raut 

Amid the crisis in the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) expects yet another leadership change in Maharashtra.

“You would soon see a new Chief Minister…I had told (that Ajit Pawar is getting close to the BJP) and that had happened (when he joined the government)…you know that the disqualification proceedings (against Eknath Shinde and 15 other MLAs) are pending…they would be disqualified (by Speaker) and a new Chief Minister would assume office,” Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut told reporters.

Also Read: Maharashtra has two deputy CMs for the first time as Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis share post

Thackeray is yet to speak on this issue.

“….some people have taken up the task of cleaning up Maharashtra politics. Let them have their way. I just spoke to Pawar saheb and he told me - “I am firm. We have the support of the people. We will rebuild everything again with Uddhav Thackeray." ….yes, people will not tolerate this game for long,” he said.

Raut said that the people of Maharashtra would not tolerate this circus for long of splitting political parties. “Some people seem to be determined to completely spoil Maharashtra's politics. Let them proceed on their chosen path, we have people with us,” he said in what was a reference to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.