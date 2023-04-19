We will quit if Ajit Pawar joins govt: Shiv Sena

Amid the talks between the BJP and an Ajit Pawar-led group of the NCP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has sent out a strong message to the saffron party high command that it will quit the government if the NCP (as a party or group) joins the government.

The party said that involving the NCP in the alliance was the reason behind the split in the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena.

Also Read: MVA is intact, says Sanjay Raut amid political buzz

“Our policy is clear about it. The NCP is a party which betrays. We will not be with the NCP even in power. If the BJP takes NCP with them, Maharashtra will not like it. We decided to move out (of the earlier undivided Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray) because people didn’t like us going with the Congress and NCP,” party MLA and spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said.

“While we do not have any objection to Ajit Pawar reaching out, if the NCP (as a party or group) joins, we won’t be part of the government,” Shirsat said.

He said Ajit Pawar’s displeasure is because his son Parth Pawar lost election earlier. His displeasure has no connection with the case of a plea seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs pending before the Supreme Court.

“Of late, Ajit doesn’t have a free hand (in the NCP). Therefore, if he leaves the NCP, we have no issues… If he comes along with a group of NCP (leaders), we will not be in the government,” the Shinde group leader made it amply clear.

He also slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s move to hold rallies in parts of the state, as a show of unity and strength. “We have to search for Ajit Pawar’s stand in the ongoing rallies of MVA. He could not speak at the rally in Nagpur. The party which has only 15 MLAs (referring to Uddhav Thac is the key speaker and the one which has 54 MLAs is side-tracked. This is disrespect of Ajit Pawar,” he said.

(With PTI inputs.)