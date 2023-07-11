We've not abandoned NCP's ideology: Ajit Pawar camp leader Chhagan Bhujbal

Maharashtra Cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal has said though they have aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party, they have not abandoned their "ideology", and criticised NCP founder Sharad Pawar for changing his stand on joining hands with the BJP on multiple occasions.

Bhujbal claimed 45 of the 53 NCP MLAs have gone with Ajit Pawar and said, "What would have I done by remaining outside."

Speaking to reporters at Mahatma Phule Wada in Pune on Monday, Bhujbal said Sharad Pawar announced support to the BJP in 2014 after it formed government following the Assembly polls without the Shiv Sena's backing.

"That time I wondered and said we are in the Opposition. In 2017 also, when I was in jail, five leaders from the NCP and five leaders from the BJP discussed about NCP's induction in the government. That time, the BJP was told to drop its ally Shiv Sena to pave the way for a BJP-NCP government. Then also he (Pawar senior) backtracked," he claimed.

Asked whether he has changed his ideology, from being a follower of social reformers like Mahatma Phule to now aligning with Hindutva forces, Bhujbal said they have not merged with the BJP.

"Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM) was with them (BJP), he left... Mamata Banerjee was there (in BJP-led NDA), she came out. Though we have aligned with them, we have not left our ideology," he said.

Bhujbal and eight other NCP MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, took oath as cabinet ministers in the Eknath Shinde government on July 2 after breaking away from the 24-year-old party. Ajit Pawar took over as deputy chief minister.

In 2019 also a decision was finalised to go with the BJP, Bhujbal said.

A meeting was held in New Delhi where it was decided the BJP will drop its alliance partner Shiv Sena and the NCP will form government with the national saffron party, said the prominent OBC leader.

"After the BJP and the Shiv Sena snapped ties over the issue of sharing the CM position (post-2019 Assembly polls), the NCP was asked to come on board. He (Pawar) said 'yes they are with the BJP' and Pawar extended support and it was decided we will go with the BJP. He again backtracked and formed a government with the Shiv Sena (with Congress as third partner)," he said.

Angry over this approach, Ajit Pawar went and took oath as deputy CM in an early morning ceremony at the Raj Bhavan with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister, Bhujbal claimed.

The rebel NCP leader said some months ago a similar decision was taken to go with the BJP, but the move was abruptly rescinded.

"How long this sort of inconsistent stand will go on? How much credibility will remain (if decisions are changed frequently). We (BJP and NCP) will keep fighting (publicly) and you will keep negotiating (behind closed doors). Nobody liked (this stand)," he said.

To a question, Bhujbal said on July 2 he did receive a call from Sharad Pawar and told the latter he will go to the Raj Bhavan and see what was happening there.

He also claimed the former Union minister often takes decisions without consulting others.

"I told him I will go (to Raj Bhavan) and check what is happening, but that did not mean I did not know anything. He (Sharad Pawar) announced his resignation (as party chief in May) without telling us. He withdrew it without telling us. He holds discussions in Delhi, but we are not told," the minister said.

Bhujbal said it was he who suggested Sharad Pawar, after he quit in May, to make his daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule as NCP's working president to ease the burden of organisational work on him.

"In the committee which was formed to decide on his resignation, two resolutions were passed. One was that Pawar saheb will take back his resignation and if he insisted on stepping down, Sule should be made NCP national working president. That time (NCP leaders) PC Chacko and Jitendra Awhad shouted at (party leader) Praful Patel (who is now in Ajit Pawar camp)," he said.