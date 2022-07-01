Why did BJP refuse to give CM post to Shiv Sena in 2019, wonders Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday questioned BJP’s decision to install a "so-called Shiv Sainik" as Maharashtra chief minister when it did not keep its 2019 promise of rotating the CM’s post.

Addressing a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Thackeray also asked the BJP not to betray Mumbai like it “betrayed” him. He said he was saddened by new Maharashtra government's move to relocate metro car shed to Aarey Colony from Kanjurmarg in Mumbai.

On the political developments, Thackeray said, "About what happened yesterday, I had told Amit Shah earlier as well that there should be a Shiv Sena CM for 2.5 years (during Shiv Sena-BJP alliance). Had they done this earlier, there would've been no Maha Vikas Aghadi."

He added, "The BJP made so-called Shiv Sainik a chief minister."

Thackeray described the rebellion in his party as a mockery of democracy and waste of people's vote.

In his first address after resigning from the Maharashtra chief minister post, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday appealed to the new state government to not make the metro car shed in Aarey.

"Don't project anger for me on Mumbaikars. Don't change the proposal for the metro shed. Don't toy with the environment of Mumbai. With folded hands, I request the new government not to make a metro car shed in Aarey," Thackeray said in an emotional address.

“Let the metro car shed project be at Kanjurmarg and not in Aarey. Kanjurmarg is not a private plot. I am with the environmentalists and had declared Aarey as reserved forest. Wildlife exists in that forest," he said.

In their first Cabinet meeting held hours after coming to power, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis took the first step towards overturning the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government's decision of relocating the proposed Mumbai Metro Line-3 car shed from Aarey Colony.

During the meeting held on Thursday evening, soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Fadnavis directed the state Advocate General and the administration to submit a proposal on building the Metro-3 car shed in Aarey Colony instead of Kanjurmarg. Incidentally, Shinde's predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, immediately after becoming the chief minister in November 2019, had announced a stay on the construction of the proposed Metro-3 car shed in Aarey Colony.