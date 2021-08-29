Why temples not reopened in Maharashtra? asks Hazare

Why temples not reopened in Maharashtra? asks Hazare; assures support for protest

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Aug 29 2021, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 15:34 ist
Social activist Anna Hazare. Credit: PTI File Photo

Social activist Anna Hazare has questioned the Maharashtra government's stand to not reopen temples in the state and said he would extend his support if agitation is held for lifting curbs on temples.

Hazare pointed out "big queues" outside liquor shops to question the MVA government's refusal to reopen temples.

Speaking in Ralegan Siddhi village in the Ahmednagar district on Saturday, Hazare said a delegation of some people demanding reopening of temples had met him.

"Why the state government is not opening temples? What danger the state government sees in opening temples for people? If Covid-19 is the reason, then there are big queues outside liquor shops," he said.

Hazare, 84, said he had assured the delegation of his support and told them that he will be with them if they stage an agitation demanding reopening of temples.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government reopened many sectors and also allowed common people, who are fully vaccinated, to travel in local trains in Mumbai as the coronavirus scenario improved over weeks.

However, the state government is still wary about reopening religious places fearing the spread of coronavirus especially when a third wave of the pandemic is being projected.

Notably, the opposition BJP has been demanding that temples be reopened for people.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,831 new coronavirus cases and 126 deaths, taking the infection tally to 64,52,273 and death toll to 1,37,026, a state health department official had said. 

Anna Hazare
Maharashtra
Coronavirus lockdown
India News

