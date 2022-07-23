With heavy heart we made Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister, says BJP

In a statement that created ripples in Maharashtra’s political circles, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said that with a “heavy heart” the party had to make Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister instead of Devendra Fadnavis.

However, the order of the day is to move on, Patil, a former revenue minister, said addressing the BJP’s state executive meeting at Panvel in Raigad district.

“We have made Eknath Shinde the chief minister instead of Devendra Fadnavis (who is now the with a heavy height. We had to stabilise the government and give a message...We digested this sorrow and moved ahead with joy,” he said.

The BJP and Shinde faction of Shiv Sena has toppled Uddhav Thackeray from the post of the Chief Minister, who headed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Patil also praised the role of Fadnavis as leader of the opposition and said that during the last two and a half years he had constantly exposed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, currently in the opposition.