Woman mauled to death by tiger in Maharashtra

Woman mauled to death by tiger in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

The victim raised an alarm, following which the big cat left her and escaped into the forest

PTI
PTI, Chandrapur,
  • Apr 18 2023, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 14:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A 53-year-old woman was dragged away and mauled to death by a tiger outside her house in a forested area of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Monday night when the victim Mandabai Sidam was sleeping outside her house in Virkhalchak village in Saoli forest range, some 56 km from the district headquarters, the senior forest officer from Chandrapur circle said.

The victim raised an alarm, following which the big cat left her and escaped into the forest. But she died on the spot, he said. Forest officials and police reached the spot for inspection, chief conservator of forest Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar said, adding that an initial compensation has been given to the deceased woman's family.

According to sources in the forest department, eight persons have been killed in attacks by wild animals so far this year, and at least 53 had died in such attacks in Chandrapur last year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
tiger

Related videos

What's Brewing

85% Indian parents worry about excessive screen time

85% Indian parents worry about excessive screen time

Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR's next movie, starts filming

Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR's next movie, starts filming

Namibian male cheetah 'Oban' runs off again, spotted

Namibian male cheetah 'Oban' runs off again, spotted

Rise in cardiovascular risk factors more in poor

Rise in cardiovascular risk factors more in poor

Kerala's 'Mangrove Man' fighting to save sinking shores

Kerala's 'Mangrove Man' fighting to save sinking shores

BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service

BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service

SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight for April 20

SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight for April 20

In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah

In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah

 