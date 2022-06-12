World-class aquarium to come up in Mumbai Zoo

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated the process by floating tenders for setting up the aquarium inside the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo at Byculla, popularly known as Byculla Zoo or RaniBaug.

The international standard aquarium - themed as Mumbai Marine Adventure - is expected to cost around Rs 44 crore.

The entrance lobby of the proposed aquarium would be designed as a dome shaped aquarium which welcomes visitors with a display of aqualife overhead. Similar dome shaped aquarium is also proposed between two tunnel aquariums.

The proposed aquarium includes two theme-based walkthrough tunnels in acrylic panels Coral Fish – having length of 14 mts and Deep Ocean – having length of 36 mts, offering visitors a unique experience.

There would be a pop-up window accommodating three persons at a time in the aquarium which allows a 360 degree view of aqualife at the closest distance thereby adding unique experience specifically for children.

There would be four rectangular, five circular and two semi-spherical tanks for displaying aqualife.

The aquarium would have a quarantine facility with a lab, life support system room, and salt mixing room.

There would be a souvenir shop at the exit of aquarium, wherein selling of books, articles, toys, instruments, clothes and other artefacts related to wildlife, botanical, zoological, and environmental aspects, aquatic life etc will be allowed, which in turn will add revenue to the BMC.