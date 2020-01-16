Your 'tongue won't remain intact': Rane warns Raut

BJP leader Narayan Rane on Thursday warned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut that his "tongue will not remain intact" if continued to speak against the family of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Rane issued the warning after Raut on Wednesday said former MP and BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale should give proof if he is a descendant of the 17th Maratha warrior king.

Rane, a Rajya Sabha member, also said it was "shameful" Congress leaders are "silent" over Raut's comments that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi would meet gangster Karim Lala in Mumbai and alleged it implied the party loved power over its iconic leader.

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and party leader Ashok Chavan though have taken strong objection to Raut's comments and said such remarks against Gandhi will not be tolerated.

"I condemn Sanjay Raut's comment (on Bhosale). Raut is the editor of 'Saamana' and a leader of the Shiv Sena. Who is he to talk about these issues? He has no right to talk about them," Rane told reporters here.

The BJP leader said it is the responsibility of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, to rein in Raut.

But Thackeray, Rane added, is "quiet" on the issue and wondered if the chief minister has asked Raut to make such statements.

"Sanjay Raut, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our deity. I want to warn him his tongue will not remain intact if he speaks anything wrong against his family," Rane said.

The Parliamentarian took a potshot at Congress leaders and also Raut over the latter's remark relating to Gandhi.

"It is shameful that Congress leaders are keeping quiet after Raut's comment," Rane said.

The former chief minister noted Raut has withdrawn the statement but added it was of no use as the Shiv Sena leader has not admitted that his remark was "wrong".

"It also implies the Congress has no love for its leader and loves power more over the leader. (Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi is silent, so is (party MP) Rahul Gandhi and other leaders from the state.

"The Congress's central leadership should talk about it from Delhi," Rane added.

Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader who also had a stint in the Congress, ridiculed Raut for claiming he had once met fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and rebuked him.

"He (Raut) said to have rebuked Dawood and Dawood listened to him...He needs to be sent to a doctor for check- up. He has lost his balance. It is the result of his brother not being made a minister," Rane added.