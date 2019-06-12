Western Railway gears up to tackle cyclone Vayu

With cyclone Vayu approaching Gujarat, the Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway (WR) has geared up to help its passengers.

All the passenger and Mail/Express trains to these stations are being short terminated/cancelled after 1800 hrs on Wednesday to the morning of June 14.

"The coaching stock presently available at depots and station yards at coastal areas are being shifted to safe places. Special trains with six to 10 coaches each will be formed to be kept in ready condition at a nearest safe location to be moved in emergency conditions," a WR spokesperson said.

The WR headquarters and divisions have been instructed for better coordination with state authorities for passenger convenience.

There will be round-the-clock manning of emergency control office at HQ and at divisional level by officers of concerned departments for immediate relief arrangement.

The WR will run one special train each from Gandhidham, Bhavnagar Para, Porbandar, Veraval and Okha to evacuate all persons from respective areas.

All railway authorities at concerned divisions and HQs, including Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), have been instructed to provide adequate manpower material along with required machinery like JCBs, tree cutters, water tanks, tractors, generators etc and to be in readiness for any assistance as and when needed.

"These authorities have also been instructed to maintain constant communication with respective field officials to ensure necessary immediate action," the spokesperson stated.