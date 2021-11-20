What’s black in farm laws except for its ink: V K Singh

What’s black in farm laws except for its ink, asks V K Singh

Singh also asserted that BJP will register a grand win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

PTI
PTI, Basti,
  • Nov 20 2021, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 16:42 ist
V K Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Barring the ink used to write them, what was black in the farm laws, Union minister General (Retired) V K Singh asked farmers on Saturday, lamenting the insistence of one of their sections forcing a rollback of the reform legislation.

"I asked a farmer leader to tell me what is black (in the farm laws). You people say this is a black law. I asked them what is black barring the ink (used),” the former Army chief told reporters here, recounting his interaction with a farmer leader. “They said we endorse your view but these (laws) are still black," said Singh.

"What is the cure (for this)? There is no cure,” he said expressing his exasperation. “In farmers' organisations, there is a fight for supremacy among themselves. These people cannot think about the benefits to small farmers," he said.

Singh, the Union minister of state for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, asserted that the BJP will register a grand win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“You will see yourself the way the BJP will win the upcoming UP assembly elections,” he said. He also said it was the BJP government, which implemented the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee report. 

 

V K Singh
farm laws
Farmers protests
India News

