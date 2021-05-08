When, and how, should you start exercising after recovering from Covid-19? Here's all you need to know

Covid-19 patients have reported many symptoms such as sore throat, fever, body ache or loss of taste and smell. Although most symptoms disappear after recovery, a lot of people have complained that fatigue and weakness continue for weeks thereafter.

Many recovered patients complain of a lingering sense of fatigue, with limited ability to exercise or even perform daily activities. Several patients have also experienced muscle pain long after recovery.

After fighting with this deadly virus, exercising and weight-lifting can be difficult. Now, if you have recovered from Covid-19 and are wondering how and when can you resume your sessions at home, check the advice by doctors below:

Start slow

After you recover, you need to understand that you can’t rush into your fitness session. It is advisable to start light and slow because your body is weak. Do not exert yourself. "Go for a slow and steady exercise schedule which will not exhaust your oxygen reserve in the lungs," Dr Ijen Bhattacharya, physician and diabetologist from Ghaziabad, told India Today.

Light workout routine

You may resume routine work at home but do not stress yourself, Dr Bhattacharya said, adding that "breathing exercises and Pranayam are good". You may also do brisk walking for 15-30 minutes on every alternate day at home itself.

If you are someone who enjoys doing intense workouts with weight-lifting, you should hold on for a month. Around 30 days after recovering from Covid, "you can do push-ups and muscle-building exercises," the doctor said.

Asymptomatic patients

Asymptomatic patients might feel that they are all fine but they need to be cautious too. "If the patient has been asymptomatic, then start off with brisk walking for 15-20 minutes as this can get your muscles moving. This is also a good form of exercise since the intensity can be regulated by the individual," Dr Meenakshi Sharma from Gurugram told India Today.

Boost your immune system

Covid and immunity go hand in hand. After recovering from Covid-19, you must continue to consume immunity-boosting drinks and healthy food to strengthen your system. "Steam inhalation and practising deep-breathing exercises are the best ways to help rebuild and stabilise immunity," Dr Sharma added.

Stay hydrated

It is advised to drink 8-10 glasses of water every day to keep your body hydrated. "The most important thing is to keep yourselves hydrated (200 ml water every half an hour). Also, exercise according to your own limitations and don't overdo it," Dr Bhattacharya said.