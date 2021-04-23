As healthcare infrastructure struggles to keep up with a steady stream of Covid patients, doctors are advising patients to not worry if the RT-PCR test comes back positive and not demand hospital admission when not necessary.
Several hospitals across the country have been running out of beds due to a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 patients seeking medical admission, resulting in the death of several critical patients unable to receive treatment.
According to Dr CS Pramesh, director of Tata Memorial Hospital, most Covid-19 positive patients can be treated at home. A video message posted by @/MyGovIndia gives more details.
Here are the key takeaways from the video
Keep monitoring
Oximeters can be used thrice a day to check the oxygen saturation rate. If these results are normal, there is no reason to go to the hospital, the expert said.
Covid-positive patients must monitor their fever and oxygen level in addition to taking proper diet, plenty of fluid, yoga, and pranayam, the video said.
So what helps and what should you do?
A six-minute walk measure is recommended for the correct interpretation of the oxygen level, in which a patient must take an oxygen reading before and after six minutes of walking in their isolation rooms. This helps determine the oxygen level - a key determiner of severity of cases.
When should you seek hospitalisation?
Only if you have the following signs should you be hospitalised:
>On the Oximeter, the baseline saturation is less than 94%.
> Before and after 6 minutes of walking, the oxygen level fluctuates by 4% or more.
What medicies to take?
When a patient just has a fever with no other symptoms, paracetamol is all that is needed in terms of treatment.
85% of Covid patients recover without any other treatment, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said.
When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive
