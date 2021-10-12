Free vaccines resulted in fuel price hike: BJP Minister

Where will money come for free Covid-19 vaccines: Minister on soaring fuel prices

On Monday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked for seventh day in a row

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 12 2021, 02:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 02:34 ist
Union Minister of States for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli .Credit: Twitter/@Rameswar_Teli

As petrol and diesel prices soar to a new record high in the country, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli has claimed that "free" Covid-19 vaccines provided to the citizens have resulted in a hike in fuel prices. 

"Fuel prices aren't high but include the tax levied. You must've taken a free vaccine, where will the money come from? You haven't paid the money, this is how it was collected," the minister has said. 

On Monday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked for seventh day in a row. Petrol price rose by 30 paise in Delhi to reach Rs 104.44 per litre while diesel was hiked by 35 paise to cost Rs 93.17 per litre to the consumer.

In Bengaluru, petrol is priced at Rs 108.08 a litre and diesel Rs 98.89 a litre. Chennai saw petrol price rising to Rs 101.79 per litre and diesel to Rs 97.59 a litre on Monday.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
BJP
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
petrol prices
Fuel Prices
diesel prices

Related videos

What's Brewing

Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble

Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

 