WHO hasn't associated B.1.617 with 'Indian variant': Centre

Even as India grapples with the second wave of coronavirus, the Centre on Wednesday strongly opposed the use of the term 'Indian Variant' and said this classification was not made by the World Health Organization. The WHO had, on Tuesday, said the variant was of 'global concern'.

"This is to clarify that WHO has not associated the term “Indian Variant” with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32-page document. In fact, the word “Indian” has not been used in its report on the matter. Several media reports have covered the news of WHO classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an 'Indian Variant'. These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded," a statement by the Government seen by ANI said.

More to follow...