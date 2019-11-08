Who is Aatish Ali Taseer?

The government has revoked British-born writer Aatish Ali Taseer's Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card claiming that he concealed the fact that his father was a Pakistani. As per rules, those with links to Pakistan and Bangladesh cannot get OCI card, which gives legitimacy to their Indian links but not citizenship.

A Home Ministry spokesperson said Taseer becomes ineligible to hold an OCI card, as per the Citizenship Act, 1955, as the OCI card is not issued to any person whose parents or grandparents are Pakistanis and he hid this fact.

In May 2019, when the result of Lok Saba Elections was about to come out, 'What goes around, comes around" was the general mood of Twiterattis towards Tavleen Singh, a veteran journalist, who was fighting 'critics' against all odds. And the main protagonist of that fight was her son Aatish.

Does the name ring a bell? He was the author of the controversial, hotly-debated article 'India's Divider in Chief', a Time magazine cover story on Narendra Modi.

It irked a lot of people, who decided to attack him by blasting his 'Pakistani' identity left, right and centre. In other words, they raised questions about his origin, tagged him as a Pakistani, and dismissed his article because he belongs to the neighbouring country. His mother Tavleen Singh, an alleged supporter of Narendra Modi, was quick to jump to her son's rescue, rendering a sense of irony to the entire drama. But amidst all the hullaballoo, let us look at one thing.

Who is Aatish Taseer? Apart from the fact that he wrote the famous or infamous article and is about to lose his OCI card, how much do we know about him?

Aatish was born in London to Salmaan Taseer and Tavleen Singh.

His father, Salman Taseer, was a member of the Pakistan Peoples Party since the 1980s, and he was elected to the Punjab Assembly from Lahore in the 1988 election. He served as a minister in the caretaker cabinet of Prime Minister Mian Soomro under Pervez Musharraf during the 2008 elections. He was appointed as the governor of Punjab on 15 May 2008, by then-President Musharraf at the request of Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani. During his governorship, he emerged as an outspoken critic of Pakistan's blasphemy laws and consequently called for the pardon for Asia Bibi. She was accused of blasphemy during an argument while harvesting berries. That led to his undoing, and he had to pay the price with his life.

On 4 January 2011, he was assassinated at the Kohsar Market in Islamabad by his bodyguard Mumtaz Qadri, who disagreed with Taseer's opposition to Pakistan's blasphemy law.

Aatish's mother, Tavleen Singh, is a renowned journalist who has worked with The Telegraph, The Statesman, Sunday Times (London), India Today and The Indian Express. In 1988, she was honoured with the Chameli Devi Jain Award for Outstanding Women Media Person.

Coming from such an illustrious family, Aatish too has made his mark in the field of journalism. He has worked for Time magazine, and as a freelance journalist has also written for Prospect magazine, The Sunday Times, The Sunday Telegraph, Financial Times, TAR Magazine and Esquire.

He wrote about the political, and socio-economic situation in Pakistan after his father's assassination. His article, titled 'Pakistan’s Rogue Army Runs a Shattered State', which he wrote after the death of Osama Bin Laden, the founder of al-Qaeda, pointed out that the much-wanted terrorist was found on the lands of Pakistan (a town named Abbottabad).

In 2011, The Wall Street Journal published an article titled 'Why My Father Hated India'.

Aatish used his father's distaste for Indian things as a metaphor to paint a much bigger picture. He tried to delve deep into a topic that has been at the heart of subcontinental controversies since the Partition of 1947. He explored Pakistan and India's obsession with each other, and argued that "to understand the Pakistani obsession with India, to get a sense of its special edge, its hysteria, it is necessary to understand the rejection of India, its culture and past, that lies at the heart of the idea of Pakistan". He further said that "In the absence of true national identity, Pakistan defined itself by its opposition to India." The article remained the most emailed and commented-on on the WSJ website for days.

Aatish is not a newcomer when it comes to controversies. His articles had landed him in troubles earlier also, and history repeated itself after the publication of the article on Narendra Modi, where he raised the question, ‘Can the World’s Largest Democracy Endure Another Five Years of a Modi Government?’

He wrote, “If in 2014 he (Modi) was able to exploit differences to create a climate of hope, in 2019, he is asking people to stave off their desperation by living for their differences alone. Then he was a messiah, ushering in a future too bright to behold, one part Hindu renaissance, one part South Korea’s economic programme. Now, he is merely a politician who has failed to deliver, seeking re-election. Whatever else might be said about the election, hope is off the menu.”

The attack on Modi has brought his lineage to the fore, and has once again raised the 'Pakistani' narrative, which has dominated the headlines more often than not in recent years. Aatish Taseer has become another name in the list of people who are torn by an identity crisis inflicted by the critics.