WHO to give final word on Covaxin EUL next week

The World Health Organization on Tuesday said a decision on the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) Covaxin will be finalised next week after an assessment of the risks and benefits of the vaccine.

"WHO & an independent group of experts are scheduled to meet next week to carry out the risk/benefit assessment and come to a final decision whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin," the World Health Organization said on Twitter.

It said that the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which manufactures Covaxin, had submitted additional information at the request of the health body on September 27, which was currently being reviewed.

"Covaxin manufacturer, Bharat Biotech, has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis & submitted additional info at WHO’s request on 27 September. WHO experts are currently reviewing this info & if it addresses all questions raised, WHO assessment will be finalized next week," it said.

The health body had earlier said that a decision on Bharat Biotech’s submission seeking emergency use listing (EUL) for Covaxin will be made in October.

Bharat Biotech is yet to publish the results of phase 3 trials of the indigenously developed Covaxin, which is being administered as part of the country's immunisation drive against Covid-19.

WHO approval is crucial for allowing those who have been administered the vaccine to undertake foreign travel.

