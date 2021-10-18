Why is Bollywood being targeted: Sena leader in letter to CJI on Aryan Khan's case

In a significant development, a Shiv Sena leader with a minister-rank wrote to the Chief Justice of India demanding a probe into the way the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had been "targeting" the entertainment industry over the last one-and-a-half-years.

The probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has totally diverted, the e-mail to Chief Justice NV Ramana and other Supreme Court judges states.

Veteran farmers’ leader Kishore Tiwari, who is associated with Shiv Sena and is the president of Maharashtra Government’s Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavlamban Mission (VNSSM), wrote the letter to the Chief Justice in the wake of the arrest of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Tiwari also questioned the role of NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

"The alleged NCB seizures are miniscule jokes, compared to Mumbai Police achievements or the DRI which last month seized 3000-kg drugs from Mundra Port in Gujarat,” he said.

Tiwari also referred to the series of revelations made by NCP chief spokesperson and state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik over the last one week.

“In the past 15-18 months, what is the motive for targeting only top film personalities, their families, national and international models, producers-directors?” he asked.

“Innocent 23-year-old boy Aryan Khan has been kept in jail for the past 17 nights, because of failure of the Special NDPS Court in early disposal of their bail applications in a most unfortunate incident… There is utter disregard to the principles of right to life and personal liberty,” he said.

“It is most painful that the Special Court has surprisingly postponed the final disposal of bail application and the accused has been subjected to humiliation and kept in jail in a most undemocratic and illegal way,” he added.

