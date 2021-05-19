Why is PM Modi not surveying cyclone-hit areas in Maharashtra? asks NCP

'Why is PM not surveying cyclone-hit Maharashtra?'

Before making landfall in Gujarat late Monday night, the cyclone had claimed seven lives and caused damages in parts of Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 19 2021, 14:12 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 14:12 ist
NCP's national spokesperson Nawab Malik asked why PM Modi was not visiting areas of Maharashtra hit by cyclonic storm Tauktae. Credit: PTI Photos

The NCP on Wednesday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not visiting areas of Maharashtra hit by cyclonic storm Tauktae, even as he was conducting an aerial survey of some of the cyclone-affected parts of neighbouring Gujarat and Diu.

Is this not "clear cut discrimination"? Maharashtra minister and NCP's national spokesperson Nawab Malik wondered.

Before making landfall in Gujarat late Monday night, the cyclone had claimed seven lives and caused damages in parts of Maharashtra, particularly in its coastal areas.

Prime Minister Modi reached Bhavnagar in Gujarat on Wednesday to review the situation in the state in the aftermath of the cyclone and proceeded for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva, an official said.

After the survey, the PM is scheduled to hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad.

"Today PM Modi ji is taking an ariel survey of #CycloneTauktae affected areas of Daman, Diu and Gujarat. Why not the same of the areas affected in #Maharashtra? Is this not clear cut discrimination?" Malik asked in a Twitter post.

The NCP is in power in Maharashtra along with the Shiv Sena and Congress as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

