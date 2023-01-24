Why is the 21-gun salute given on Republic Day?

The phrase ‘ekees topo ki salami’ (21-gun salute) - a gesture of respect and grandeur - is part of static rituals followed traditionally on Republic Day every year. The thundering ceremonial 21-gun salute has become core to the celebrations of the day when India became the Republic of India.

This year the vintage artillery with 25-pounder guns, used traditionally, will be replaced by 105 mm Indian field guns as a push to the Centre’s Make in India programme.

The synchronised gun salute by seven cannons of the 2281 field regiment starts with the national anthem’s first note and ends with the last note. The duration of the salute is the same as the length of the national anthem. Twenty-one rounds are fired in 52 seconds.

This task is carried out with precision as special clocks are assigned to measure smaller time units and backup guns are readied in case the selected guns do not go off. Seven cannons are fired at an interval of 2.25 seconds for three rounds each, to cover the time of the National Anthem.

But, what is the story behind the 21-gun salute?

The custom finds its roots in the colonial history of India when an enemy was ordered to fire ammunition by the British naval forces to ensure the opposite side had unloaded their weapons. Later it became a tradition to fire ammunition to show the intention of peace to the other side. Later, 21 guns became one of the highest national honours.

Other historical references include the pre-Independence era, where 19 cannon and 17 cannon salutes were used as a sign of respect to local kings and heads of princely states.

At present, the 21-gun salute is a symbol of India as a sovereign country.