'Why was govt elected': SC on plea to deport illegal immigrants

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to list a plea seeking detection and deportation of illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants, while expressing its reservation in taking up on matters connected with governance.

“Every day we have to hear your case only? You come to the court with all problems…election reforms, Parliament, population control,” a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

The court's remarks came as Upadhyay sought hearing in his PIL, saying crores of jobs are being taken away by illegal migrants and it is also having an impact on the right to livelihood.

“These are political issues. Take it up with the government. If we have to take up all your PILs, then why did we elect the government? There are houses like Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha," the bench added.

To this, Upadhyaya submitted that notice was issued in the case more than a year ago, in March last year, but there is no progress on the case so far.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the courtroom, said that he is not aware of the case.

The bench, however told him,” if you have a counter-affidavit ready, then we can list the case”.

Upadhyay's plea sought direction to the central and state governments to identify, detain and deport all the illegal immigrants and infiltrators, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas within one year. The plea also sought a direction to central and state governments to amend the respective laws to make illegal immigration and infiltration, a cognizable non-bailable and non-compoundable offence.

It claimed that the Union Government is neither serious enough to stop illegal infiltrators in India and nor willing to deport all the illegal migrants.

"That is why, deportation of 40 thousand Rohingya infiltrators comes around in discussion instead of deportation of four crores infiltrators. Keeping in view the vote bank politics, many states like Delhi, Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra ignored the presence of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in those states time to time,” the plea said.

It also sought direction to direct the central and state governments to identify the travel agents, government employees and other such people, who directly or indirectly provided PAN Card, Aadhaar Cards, Ration Cards, Passport and Voter Cards to illegal immigrants and infiltrators and take stern action against them.

