Why you must write full dates on all documents in 2020

The new year -- 2020 -- is almost here and it may take some time for us to write '2020' instead of '2019' when we fill or sign on important documents. However, while writing the year on cheques this year, one needs to take extra precaution and fill in the year in full format (DD/MM/YYYY).

Since the year is 2020, if you fail to write the year in full format, there are chances that anyone can easily backdate the year from 2000 to 2019. For example, if you fill in the date as 31/1/20 and not as 31/1/2020, anyone can backdate the year.

While the validity of the cheques last only for three months, one needs to be careful while signing on important documents to avoid misuse.