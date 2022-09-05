Wikipedia officials summoned after Arshdeep Singh's page showed 'Khalistani' links

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Monday summoned Wikipedia executives in India to seek an explanation on how Indian cricket team bowler Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page entry was changed to reflect Khalistan association.

During the India versus Pakistan match in the ongoing Asia cup on Sunday, fast bowler for the Indian cricket team Arshdeep dropped a crucial catch and became the target of online trolls as India lost its Super 4 encounter against arch-rivals in Dubai. Following this, the page entry read that Singh had been selected to play for the 'Khalistani' national cricket team. The information was later removed from his page.

Many Twitter users also called him a "Khalistani".

The officials team led by Ministry of Electronics and IT secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma will ask Wikipedia executives how modifications are allowed on their websites and what are the checks and balances for making edits to a particular page.

Wikipedia, a knowledge-sharing website, allows people, especially volunteers to edit articles and content entries.